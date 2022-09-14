George Arthur Willette transitioned peacefully to his place in heaven on Sunday, 8/28/22 at 1 am eastern time. He was born on 7/21/1932 in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he worked in dairy farming before serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. Educated as a chemist, he worked for Bristol Meyers in Syracuse, New York, where he met Doris, his wife of fifty-eight years.
His true interest was in building, and he was a great provider who built homes for his family both literally and figuratively. He educated himself with night courses that assisted him in constructing solid, beautiful houses for his family – first in Syracuse, New York, then in Wendell, North Carolina, and finally in Clarksville, Virginia. While in Wendell, he earned a real estate license and ultimately became a general contractor. This allowed him to build high quality homes for other people as well.
George is remembered as a loving husband, father of three and grandfather of five. As solid and stable as the homes he built, George, along with his devoted wife, Doris, provided a firm family foundation for their children and grandchildren. Designing, creating, and constructing were favorite hobbies, and he also loved gardening, boating, and fishing on Kerr Lake. His greatest love, though, was always his family. He will be sorely missed by his wife Doris, his brother Wayne and sister Beverly, his son Gary and daughters Lori and Doreen, as well as his grandchildren Gary Jr., Genevieve, Daniel, Emerson, and Isabelle. Nicknamed “Cookie Monster Grampy” by his grandchildren for his insatiable sweet tooth, George leaves us with this advice: “Keep yourself busy mentally and physically. If not, you have given up on living life.” Services will be Monday September 12, 2022 at 11 am at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, 809 W. Gannon Ave., Zebulon, NC 27597, with a celebration of life to follow at Genevieve’s home.
