Lou Harper Rowe

ROWE, Lou Harper, passed away June 9, 2023, after a ten year struggle with Alzheimer’s. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Thomas Rowe; their son, Adam and his wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Jacob and Kayla; brother, Jeff Harper and his wife, Sue; and her longtime friends, Debbie Nester and Deborah Spidle. Lou will be remembered as a kind, loving and cheerful person, with a beautiful smile, who loved the beach. Besides being a loving wife and a good friend, she spent most of her life caring for others. She worked in Drs. Copely and Good’s offices until she became a full time mother, while providing daycare for some neighbors children. She worked for 11 or 12 years as a preschool teacher for three and four year olds, until she happily became a caregiver for her grandchildren. During all this, she was very patient and tolerant of her husband’s fondness of the outdoors, outdoor activities and weekends away. She will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made to blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, in her memory. Funeral Arrangements to be announced at a later date.
