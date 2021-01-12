Michael Brandon Craven, 41, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Sunday 10 January 2021. Michael was born September 1, 1979 in South Hill, Virginia.Michael was employed by SunOpta in the Edwardsville, Kansas Facility as a Maintenance Technician doing the type of work he loved to do. Michael was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Preston J. Craven and Robert S. Ezell, and by his beloved 4-legged companion Pork Chop. Michael is survived by his wife Kimberley; 4-legged companions Oakley and Abigail, of Overland Park, Kansas; parents William and Patricia Craven, Sister Amanda, 4-legged brother Bran all of Knob Noster Missouri; Grandmothers Annie Craven of South Hill Va., and Hazel Ezell of La Crosse Va.; In-laws Robert Dines of Appleton City, Missouri and Elizabeth Dines of Osceola, Missouri, and a host of other relatives and friends.
According to Michael’s wishes he will be cremated, and services will be held at a later date. The family is grateful for the condolences, and in lieu of any flowers that donations be sent in Michael’s memory to the charity of your choosing. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri, 8837 Roe, Prairie Village, KS 66207; 913-383-9888.www.kccremation.com
