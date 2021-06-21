Mrs. Laura Batterson Croom, age 84 of Bracey, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker and the widow of Gene Croom. Mrs. Croom is survived by two daughters; Patricia Irving Steele and husband Harry of Bracey and Sandra Irving Rhodes and husband Robert of Blackstone, two sons Gene Douglas Irving and wife Teresa of Lancaster, VA and David Glenn Irving of Petersburg, VA., nine grandchildren; James Wesley Yancey III, Laura Yancey, Donald C. McLaughlin, Jeremy Irving, Sarah Irving, Kristopher Carey, Travis Rhodes, Lisa Sligh and Tamara Bain, 19 great grandchildren, cousins; Carolyn Clark, Everette Vaughan, Jr, Linda Eichhorn and Yvonne Tollison and her brother Reginald Batterson, Jr .of Powhatan, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Margaret Short Burgess and Reginald Batterson and a grandson Michael Carey. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in Merchant’s Hope Memorial Gardens in Prince George, Va. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Croom family.
