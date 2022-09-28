William Edward Farrar, age 46 of South Hill died Friday, September 23, 2022, at home with family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Mary B Farrar of South Hill; his son, Braydie Edward Farrar; his sister, Crystal and Chris Alexander; two nephews, Braden and Jace Alexander all of Florida; special friend Wanda Hodges and many loving family members and friends.
Bill was the former owner of Farrar Farms, and the owner operator of Bill Farrar Auto Sales. He loved spending time with people, but most especially time with the apple of his eye, Braydie. Whether they were fishing, going to the livestock sales, the beach or simply being together, they were his happiest times. He will be remembered for his kind and generous heart. A celebration of his life will be officiated by Richard Thomason on Tuesday, September 27 at 2 PM at Farrar Funeral Home where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will immediately follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Farrar family.