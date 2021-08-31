Mrs. Sandra Reamey “Tody” Seamans, age 67 of South Hill, died Sunday, August 29, 2021 in Johnston-Willis Hospital, Richmond. She was a former insurance agent and the widow of Michael Bedford Seamans.
“Tody” is survived by two daughters; Brandi S. Grant (Wayne) of South Hill and Katie S. Hubbard (J.T.) of Midlothian, her parents Coley and Mary Ellen Reamey of South Hill, a sister Sylvia Jones (Lanney) of Amelia Courthouse, two grandchildren ; Remington Hubbard of Midlothian and Madison Paige Evans of South Hill, one great grandchild Ryker Lane Arthur of South Hill, step granddaughter Ashley Gayle Grant and step great Grandson Aiden Liam Grant both of Raleigh, N.C, two nieces Hollie Jones (Chris) their son Carson and daughter Ashlie all of Midlothian and Jayme Shears and daughter Lola of Powhatan.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in La Crosse Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 114 N. Brunswick Ave., South Hill, Va. 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Seamans family.