Maxie “Morris” Daniel, Jr., age 66, of Alberta, VA, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 26, 2022 after a five year battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of Brunswick County, he was the son of the late Maxie M. Daniel, Sr. and Phyllis Ann Bishop Daniel. Morris was a member of Alberta Volunteer Fire Department for 45 years. He retired from VDOT in 2016. He is survived by his wife, Diane Brewer Daniel, and sisters, Attilia “Jodie” Allen (Hosea) of Victoria, and Donna Rogers (Hugh) of McKenney. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, VA. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rock United Methodist Church Cemetery, 75 Rock Church Road, Lawrenceville, VA 23868. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alberta Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 178, Alberta, VA 23821 or Rock UMC Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.