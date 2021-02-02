June Fleshood Crafton of Brunswick County, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 30,2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. P. and Mary Fleshood, and her former husband, Richard Crafton. June is survived by her son, Tommy Green (JJ), her sister, Susan Dobey (Neil); her brother Kell Fleshood (Nancy); her grandchildren, Andrew and Michaela Green and her beloved companion “Lilly dog.” Also surviving are her faithful friends, Palmer and Joyce Green, and many nephews, nieces, and dear friends.
June was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in South Hill and was proud to be the first female member of the Brunswick Volunteer Rescue Squad. For many years, she worked at the former Community Memorial Hospital. She was a devoted Washington Nationals and Dallas Cowboys fan and loved all things baseball and football related. June was an avid Western’s TV addict and a fantastic cook.
Services will be private. The family requests memorial considerations in her memory be directed to Alberta Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Alberta, VA 23821. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Crafton family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.