Mr. Lonnie Raymond “Bones” Pearce, Jr., age 56, of La Crosse, died on Sunday December 13, 2020 in his home.  He was a hard working man who enjoyed hunting and loved his family.  Mr. Pearce is survived by his wife, Shelby J. Pearce of La Crosse;  his three daughters:  Jessica Marie Lacks of Kenbridge (John), Christine Nicole Upton of Bracey (Adam) and Savanna Ann Pearce of La Crosse (Johnny Rennard); his mother, Mary Price of South Hill (Jackie), his brother, Tim Pearce of La Crosse (Tina); his sister, Holly Bosher of Chester (Chris) and his six grandchildren:  Hunter Lacks, Jayden Lacks, Leanna King, Avery Upton, Noah Rennard and Madilyn Rennard.  A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday December 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Bagley Mill Hunt Club.  Once the service time is selected it will be posted on this site.  Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com.  Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Pearce family.