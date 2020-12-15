Mr. Lonnie Raymond “Bones” Pearce, Jr., age 56, of La Crosse, died on Sunday December 13, 2020 in his home. He was a hard working man who enjoyed hunting and loved his family. Mr. Pearce is survived by his wife, Shelby J. Pearce of La Crosse; his three daughters: Jessica Marie Lacks of Kenbridge (John), Christine Nicole Upton of Bracey (Adam) and Savanna Ann Pearce of La Crosse (Johnny Rennard); his mother, Mary Price of South Hill (Jackie), his brother, Tim Pearce of La Crosse (Tina); his sister, Holly Bosher of Chester (Chris) and his six grandchildren: Hunter Lacks, Jayden Lacks, Leanna King, Avery Upton, Noah Rennard and Madilyn Rennard. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday December 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Bagley Mill Hunt Club. Once the service time is selected it will be posted on this site. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Pearce family.
