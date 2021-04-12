Mr. John Franklin "Red" Manning, age 96 of South Hill, died Monday, April 5,2021. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Myrtle H. Manning of the home, and his children, John L. “Johnny” Manning (Tammy) and Joan M. Walz (Steve) both of South Hill. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Rachel Wright (Alan), Morgan Thomas (Chris), Hunter Manning, Rob Walz (Angie) and Leetah Walz, and great-grandchildren, Kate and Charles Aubrey Wright, James and Virginia Thomas, and Brady, Finn, and Bailey Walz. John was predeceased by his sisters, Rosa “Bootsy” Ashworth, Iris Overton, and brother George “Monty” Manning.
Mr. Manning was one of the few remaining WWll veterans of this area having proudly served his country in the US Army. He participated in the invasion of Normandy on Omaha Beach and served in France, Germany and Austria. For this service, he received the American Theater Service Medal, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal and World War II Victory Medal. When he returned home from the war, he began working at Watkins Motor Company, where he worked as a mechanic and service manager for 47 years. John was a lifetime member of Shiloh United Methodist Church where he served as Treasurer and Trustee for many years.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am, Saturday April 10, 2021 at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family requests memorial considerations in his memory be directed to Shiloh United Methodist Church, P O Box 1013, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Manning family.