Mr. Robert Leonard Taylor

Mr. Robert Leonard Taylor, age 75, of Bracey, died on Tuesday January 26, 2021.  He was a self-employed plumbing contractor and an United States Army Vietnam Veteran.  Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Sheila Stack Taylor of Bracey and his sister Mary T. Arnold and her husband Bobby of Hurricane, West Virginia.  A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Friday January 29th at 2:00 P.M. in Crestview Memorial Park with full American Legion Post 79 Military Honors.