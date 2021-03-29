Mrs. Arlie Irene Friend, age 90, of South Hill, died on Sunday March 28, 2021 in the Hundley Center. She was a retired Hostess for the Holiday Inn in South Hill, a former employee of Food Lion and the widow of Ervin Anderson Friend. Mrs. Friend is survived by her son, Claude H. Friend and his wife Grace of South Hill; her step-daughter, Dianna Kimondo of Alexandria, VA and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday March 31st at 1:00 P.M. in the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fries, Virginia. Family and friends who wish to view and sign the register for Mrs. Friend may do so during regular business hours on Monday and Tuesday which will be from 8:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Friend family.
