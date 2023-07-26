Rae Bishop Spence, age 80, of Lawrenceville passed away July 22, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow “Chuck” Wilson Spence and her sisters, Peggy Slaughter, Frances Bishop, Dorothy Horne (Martin), Nancy King (Cliff) and Carolyn Doyle (Bobby). She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Puckett and husband Randall and Pam Miles and husband Chris; her grandchildren, Katelyn Wendland, Austin Wendland, Sam Puckett and Spence Puckett; two great grandchildren, Sophia and Maddox Kidd; her sister, Joan Kirk; and many generations of nieces and nephews.
Rae attended Kenbridge High School. She then studied business and stenography at Smith Dale Massy Business School in Richmond where she lived on Monument Avenue and worked in the banking industry. In the Spring of 1967 Rae married her love, Chuck, and moved to Lawrenceville. She worked many years for Judge Perkinson’s office and the Brunswick County Courthouse. She then worked for DMV and Southside Virginia Community College and retired with 40 years of service to the state.
Rae attended Lawrenceville Baptist Church and was a member of the Jr. Women’s Club in Lawrenceville. She served on PTO at Brunswick Academy and enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with her family. She especially loved her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and attended as many events as possible; from plays to sporting events. She will forever be remembered for her bright smile, love and dedication to her family, and for being the best mama in the world.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville with interment at Oakwood Park Cemetery, Lawrenceville, VA. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. Online condolences may be made at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.