Mr. Carl Leroy Sasser, age 82 of South Hill died Monday, November 9, 2020 after a brief illness. He is survived by his children, Carl Leroy Sasser, Jr (Darlene) of South Hill, Ricky Sasser of Bracey and Gary Sasser (Amanda) of LaCrosse. Also surviving are five grandchildren, T.C., Patrick, Sydney Anne, Carrington, and Maddox Sasser and his special friend, Theresa Shabenas. Leroy was preceded in death by his wife, “Dolly” E. Sasser and his siblings, Hubert, Milton, Earl, and Kenneth Sasser, Mabis Kroupa, Geraldine Pearce, and Lois Broussard.
Leroy was the former manager of Leggett’s Department Store before retiring in 1988 and then continued to serve this community as a member of the South Hill Town Council since 1978. Leroy also worked as a funeral assistant with Farrar Funeral Home for the past 30 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of South Hill, where he had served as a deacon, and a member of the South Hill Moose Lodge. Leroy loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends whether at ball games, graduations, dance recitals, vacationing or golfing. He will be remembered for his warm smile and giving nature.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted by Dr. Kevin Rosenfeld at 2pm, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, friends and family are welcome to come by Farrar Funeral Home between the hours of 8:30 – 5 to pay their respects. The family request memorial considerations be placed in his memory to South Hill Vol. Fire Department, 114 N Brunswick Ave., South Hill, VA 23970, South Hill Moose Lodge, 1201 W Danville St., South Hill, VA 23970 or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Sasser Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.