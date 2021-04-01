Mr. Charles Austin Dent, age 77, of South Hill and formerly of Jonesboro, Arkansas, died on Monday March 29, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family. He was a retired finance officer for the United States Army, a United States Army Vietnam veteran and the widower of Ina Mae Dent. Mr. Dent is survived by his son, Bryan A. Dent and his wife Melissa of Bracey; his daughter, Penne Black of Germantown, Tennessee; his five grandchildren: Caela Brooks and her husband Cody, Bailee Dent, Kaisley Jackson, Kyndall Jackson and Dr. Caitlin Black and his brother, William C. Dent and his wife Dorothy of Copell, Texas. Services will be private. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Dent family.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 6