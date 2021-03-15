Lisa Lynette Moore, born May 7, 1967 to Thomas E. and Rebecca Powell Moore, passed away on March 5, 2021.
A graduate of Brunswick County High School, she worked for Moseley & Nash Inc. and Fox Run Water in past years, and most recently at South Hill Elementary School.
She is survived by her father, Thomas E. Moore (the late Rebecca “Becky” P. Moore”; a brother, Timothy Moore and wife, Liz; two nephews, Michael Moore and Keisha, James Moore and Paisley, and a great-niece, My’Asiya Moore all of La Crosse; three aunts, Julia Clary of Brodnax, Dorothy Melton and husband, Billy, of Ringgold, and Mabel Powell of Emporia, and many other relatives.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Reedy Creek Baptist Church in Freeman, VA, with Pastor Monty Raney officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Virginia Blood Services, the Virginia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, or to South Hill Elementary School. Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.