Deaconess Martha Frances Jones, 95 years young, departed this life Dec. 7th in Sandston, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents-William Hilliard and Jennie Taylor Baskerville; four brothers-Andrew and William Mumford Jones, James and Waverly Baskerville; four sisters-Grace Baskerville and a set of infant triplets; her husband, James Harvey Jones and eldest son, Harvey L. Jones.
She is survived by two daughters-Gloria (Joe) Murphy and Jennie (Joe) Sanders; son-Marshall (Joyce) Jones; daughter-in-law, Sherrie Jones and brothers-in-law, Edward Cardwell; Grandchildren-Joe T. (Catrinia) Murphy, Sr., Leticia (Dwight) Bland, Anthony J. (Robin) Murphy, Markesha, Jennifer, Tiffany, and Courtney Jones, Anthony (Shelly) Dagner, Gerald and Gregory (Marjorie) Sanders; great-grandchildren: Isiah, Zaria, Joe, Jr., Joshua, Ashton, Nadia, Sherrod, Aaliyah, Kevin and Greg, Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Grave-side Services were held Dec. 12, 2020 at Lombardy Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, South Hill, VA. Rev. James Moore the Eulogist.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that monetary donations be sent to the Lombardy Grove Baptist Church Improvement Fund: P.O. Box 817 South Hill, VA 23970
Feggins Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the Arrangements.
