Mr. Darnell “L.D.” Kennedy, age 68 of Bracey, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Vicky T. Kennedy of the home; his daughters, Nikki Kennedy-Amos (Stephen) of Victoria and Courtney Elizabeth Borgfield (Ray) of Oxford and his father, Ray Kennedy (Patsi) of South Hill. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Jakob and Emma Amos; siblings Steven Kennedy (Beverly) of NC and Stacy Crowder (Joel) of South Hill and a brother-pm-law, Mickey Cartagena. Mr. Kennedy was preceded in death by his mother, Louise T Kennedy and his sister, Marcia Cartagena.
Darnell was an admired contractor and proud member of the NRA. While he was known for his hard work and was most often found “on the job,” he also enjoyed the outdoors, whether hunting, traveling, or riding motorcycles with family and friends. Darnell was always ready to lend a helping hand (or tool) to those in need.
Due to Covid, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date and will be updated on the website. The family requests memorial considerations in his memory be directed to The NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 4110, Glen Allen, VA 23058. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net, Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Kennedy family
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.