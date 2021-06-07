Mrs. Jo Ann Bates Tanner, age 86, of Bracey, died on Sunday May 30, 2021 in her home. She was the retired owner and operator of the J&J convenience store and the widow of Jamie C. Tanner. Mrs. Tanner is survived by her daughter, Betty Cutler of Bracey; her two brothers: Roy Clark and Gerald Clark both of Brodnax; her two grandsons: Jay Smith of Bracey and Kyle Cutler of South Hill and her five great grandchildren. A celebration of Mrs. Tanner’s life will take place on Friday June 4th at 3:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Private interment will take place at a later date in Crestview Memorial Park. Memorial donations in Mrs. Tanner’s name may be made to the New Covenant Ministries of the Pentecostal Holiness Church at P.O. Box 1083, Norlina, NC 27563. Online condolences may be sent through our website at www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Tanner family.
