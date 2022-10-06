Mamie Rose Shepherd Overby passed away on September 26, 2022 at her residence in Highpoint, North Carolina. She was 84. Mamie is predeceased by her husband George “Buck” William Overby, her parents Willie and Margret Shepherd, her brother William J. Shepherd, and her sister Margaret Word. She is survived by her son, Kem Overby; daughters, Karen Barksdale (Michael) and Catharine Spencer; grandchildren, Jacob Coltrane, Christina Hamilton, and Aaron Maples, and great grandchild, Max Hamilton. Mamie was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church. Services will be held Thursday, September 29 at Farrar Funeral Home at 2pm. Visitation will be held from 1 until the time of service. Interment will follow at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ephesus Baptist Church, 4057 Goodes Ferry Rd., South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made at www.farrarfuneralhome.net.
