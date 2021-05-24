Glynn Lewis Carter Whitten, age 88, departed this life on May 21, 2021. She was born on August 5, 1932. One of eight daughters of the late Christopher Hominy Lewis and Mary Moore Lewis, Glynn graduated from Buckhorn High School. Following graduation, she married the love of her life, the late Herman Wayne Carter, Jr., and together they raised two daughters and a son. She loved her family and spending time together. She was a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church and the Woman’s Club of Chase City. In addition to her parents and first husband, she was predeceased by her second husband, Alvin Joyner Whitten, her sisters, Dorothy Icenhour, Vernice Manning, Mabel Condrey, Christine Bradsher, and her twin sister Gladys Foley. She is survived by her children, Brenda Carter Durden (David) of Harrisonburg, VA, Carol Carter Thomas (Lynn) of Clarksville, VA, and H. Wayne Carter, III, (Carrilee Spence) of Chase City, VA, her grandchildren Christopher Durden, Todd Durden (Melissa Dawson), Ryan Brankley (Jessica), Laura Medina (Travis), Alex Thompson (Trevor), Matthew Carter (Whitney Bryant), her step-grandchildren Elizabeth Spencer (Brandon), Erin Spence (Ben), and Russell Thomas (Jodi). She is also survived by great grandchildren Carter and Caleb Brankley, Mia and Grey Medina and step-great-grandchildren Ellie and Emme Spencer, Henry Thomas, and Vance Spence and her sisters Millie Wells and Louise Harris (Harold) and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. A graveside funeral service was held at Woodland Cemetery in Chase City on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City, is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com
