BENSON, N.C. - Michael Glenn Bollinger, 63, died peacefully at home in his sleep on Friday, August 4, 2023 at his residence. He may have lived elsewhere, but his heart belonged to his home state of Virginia. Born in Mecklenburg County in 1959 to Charlotte Glenn Anderson and Glenn Bollinger, he was a graduate of Brunswick High School in Lawrenceville and later studied at Southside Virginia Community College and Mary Baldwin College.
He was a journalist, dedicated to public service and storytelling, and worked at various publications in Virginia and North Carolina for more than 30 years. Most recently, he served as the editor of Johnston Now Magazine in Smithfield, N.C., after retiring from his favorite newspaper job after 12 years at The Recorder in Bath County, Va., in the summer of 2021.
In his spare time, he enjoyed playing tennis and watching sports. He was a faithful and loyal friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind his adoptive family, Randy, Shanna and Ethan Capps, of Four Oaks, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in his honor at standuptocancer.org. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements by Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Benson, NC.
The Family will he handling services.