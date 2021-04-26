Mr. Milton E. “Buck” Crutchfield, age 86 of South Hill, died Thursday, April 22, 2021 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Frances Brewer “Boney” Crutchfield of South Hill; three daughters, Terry Crutchfield of South Hill, Karen C Curtis (Kevin) of Richmond, and Sherri R Crutchfield (Bill Quinn) of South Hill, and a granddaughter, Erin B Walker (Andy) of Chester.
“Buck” was a retired tobacconist with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, and spent many years working in construction. After retirement, Buck would often start his day with friends sharing a biscuit & cup of coffee, telling stories, and solving the world’s issues. He always greeted everyone with a warm smile and was eager to lend a helping hand. Buck loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed the annual family vacations to the beach.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm, Monday, April 26, 2021 at Crestview Memorial Park in LaCrosse, VA. The family requests memorial considerations be directed to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Crutchfield family.