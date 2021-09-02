Mr. Roger Martin More, age 70, of South Hill, died on Sunday August 29, 2021 in his home. He was a retired truck driver for Giant Supply, the owner of More Transport LLC, a non-emergency medical transport company from May 2017 through August 2, 2021, an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, a member of the South Hill Moose Lodge and a well known soccer coach who coached teams for Park View Middle School, James Russell Middle School, the Lake Gaston Soccer Association and the Chase City YMCA. Prior to moving to Virginia from Farmingdale, NY, Roger had coached soccer for the HBC Soccer Club from 1979 until 1984 and then for the Farmingdale Wolverines Soccer League from the spring of 1985 until 1996. Mr. More is survived by his wife, Joanne More of South Hill; his four children: Roger C. More and his wife Linda of Highland, NY, Christine Pollio of Boydton, Danny More of Baskerville and Patrick More and his wife Kate of Lawrenceville; his two brothers: Brian More of Floral Park, NY and Richard More of upstate New York; his sister, Margaret Carr and her husband Tom of Plainview, NY; eleven grandchildren and one great-grandson. Mr. More was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret More; two brothers: John More and Joseph More and his sister, Maureen Szilva. A private service will be held on Mr. More's birthday, July 26th, 2022. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the More family.
