Lynnette W. Davis

Lynnette W, Davis, 65, of South Hill, VA, quietly passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 after a short illness. Lynnette was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and William Clarence Weaver and her brother Clarence Weaver, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Mason; brother, Andre Weaver and sister in law Patrice Weaver, 1 niece, 2 nephews and a host of friends. Lynnette was a retired educator who served 26 years in Mecklenburg and Greenville County school systems. A Celebration of her life was held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, South Hill, VA. Interment at Carver Memorial Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. 