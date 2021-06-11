Jethro Wallace Guerrant, husband of Mary Dunn Guerrant, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the age of 74. He was born on January 6, 1947, in South Boston, VA, to the late Wesley and Addie Puryear Guerrant. Jethro was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad, where he worked in maintenance. He was a pillar of the Fields community and a faithful, active member of Fields United Methodist Church. Jethro served as a trustee, Sunday School Superintendent and church building and groundskeeper. In addition, he was a prayer warrior, who prayed for any and all who needed prayers. Jethro also was a talented carpenter specializing in building beautiful furniture.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, he is survived by daughter, Sherry L. Guerrant of Boydton; son, Judson Guerrant (Carol) of Clarksville; grandchildren, Ashley Blosser (Adam) of Fredericksburg, Kasey McQuain (Aaron) of Boydton, Laura Irvin (John) of Greenville, SC and Jake Guerrant (Taylor) of Clarksville; great grandchildren, Hudson Blosser, Addie Blosser, Bailey Irvin, Amos Blosser, Lindie Lou McQuain and Calvin Blosser; his brother, Charlie H. Guerrant of LaCrosse; his in-laws, Joe Dunn (Irene), Wanda Griffin (Tim), and Brenda Trickey (Todd); and his most faithful companion of the last 6 years, Gypsey.
Jethro’s funeral service will be at 2 P.M. on Saturday, June 12 in the chapel at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home with the Reverends Jim Fry and Randy Baisey officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:30 – 8:30 P.M. and all other times at their home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be considered to Fields United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, VA 23927.