Mrs. Valerie Ann Zubrod, age 66 of Ebony, died on Sunday, February 28, 2021. She is survived by her husband, John William Zubrod of the home and two daughters, Jessica Zubrod Wright (Sam) of Bracey and Christine Rose Zubrod of Ebony. Also surviving are her four grandchildren, who were the apples of her eyes, Leah Isabelle, John Douglas (J.D.), Owen Samuel, and Ella Jean; her brother, Robin Livingston of Arizona, and sister, Holly Olinda Scheie of Montana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Irene Livingston.
Valerie was a diverse lady with a variety of achievements. She loved her career as an RN, was an NRA Firearms Instructor, a private pilot, a member of the National Registry of EMT, and a advanced diver and member of PADI (Professional Association of Dive Instructors). Aside from being a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Valerie was also a horse enthusiast that was often known to adopt horses that needed a home for their final years and giving them the love and care they deserved. She cherished the time spent with family, especially the grandchildren, as they always seemed to put the brightest smile on her face.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Christian Church, Gasburg, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. All attending are encouraged to wear masks and social distance. Memorial considerations in her memory may be directed to Lake Gaston Fire Department, 7609 Hwy 903, Bracey, VA 23919 or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Zubrod family.