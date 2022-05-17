Mr. George Basdikis, age 81 of South Hill died Monday, May 16, 2022. He is survived by his son, Christopher Basdikis and wife, Criston of Powhatan; his granddaughter, Mason Basdikis; a brother, Paul Basdikis of Tidewater and sister, Anna Walrond (George) of Orlando, FL. Also surviving is his long-time companion, Anne L. Rylands and her children, Krisha Jones (Sigmund) and Heidi Smith (Adam ) and her grandchildren, Mason & Berkeley Jones and Jacob Farmer-Rylands, Judson & Jaxon Farmer. Mr. Basdikis was preceded in death by his wife, Mary K. Basdikis.
Mr. Basdikis served as a Master Trooper with the Virginia State Police for 45 years before his retirement. While he loved spending time with family and friends, he also enjoyed many trips and adventures, and could be caught shagging to his beloved beach music. He was a loyal, dedicated member of the FOP and the South Hill Moose Lodge.
Services for Mr. Basdikis will be private. Memorial considerations in his memory may be sent to South Hill FOP Lodge #51, P O Box 274, South Hill, VA 23970 or South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 114 Brunswick Ave., South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.com. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Basdikis family.