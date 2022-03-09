Steven Ray Moore, 69, died March 3, 2022 at his primary residence in Chase City, Va. He was born July 6, 1952 in Oxford, NC, son of the late Charlie Marvin and Doris Yancey Moore of Skipwith, Va.
Steve graduated from Bluestone Senior High School, class of 1971. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served as Command Food Service Supervisor; this is where his love for food science and “cheffing” began.
Surviving is his daughter, Kim Harper, her husband Gregg Harper, grandson Harrison Harper and Pam Misenheimer, his significant other; brother Doug Moore of Chase City, brother Mike Moore of Goldsboro and wife, Christine Contwig of Germany; sister Brenda Carmichael and husband Ike, of Midlothian.
His love of cooking and entertaining, continued with owning 4-restaurants, The Lighthouse Café in Clarksville, Va., Steve’s American Café in South Hill and South Boston, Va. and The School House Café’ in Chase City, Va. He then traveled the United States “cheffing’ for TBS Superstation, CBS, Golf Channel, Fox Sports Football, NBC, ESPN, and catered many celebrity events.
Many thanks to the wonderful hospice nurses of Southside Va., Chase City rescue squad, his CNA care providers, Glenda Phipps, Caroline Pierce, and to his wonderful friends and family for their continued prayers and support throughout his cancer battle.
A private celebration of life will be on Thursday, March 10th. Following later, his ashes will be released at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Condolences can be graciously sent to VCU Hospice Care, 300 Ferrell St. South Hill, VA 23924, or Chase City Rescue Squad, PO Box 81, Chase City, VA 23924 in honor of Harrison Harper, SSRS member #876. Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.woodfuneralservice.com.