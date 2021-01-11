Mrs. Julia K. “Judy” Powell, age 77 of South Hill died Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She is survived by her husband, W.R. Powell of the home; her sons, Jeff Jeffress (Renee) of Boydton, Dowl Farrar of Myrtle Beach, SC and Kelly Farrar of Boydton, and a grandchild, Ayden Farrar.
Judy retired from the banking industry then started her second career with her son Jeff in the restaurant business. She is known for her pies, and chicken salad. Judy loved people, greeted everyone with a smile and has never met a stranger. Judy’s passions were her family, cooking, and singing. She was a member of First Baptist Church of South Hill where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed every day and will be greatly missed by all.
Due to COVID, services will be private. When friends are able to safely gather, a celebration of life will be held. Memorial considerations in her memory may be directed to First Baptist Church, 410 N Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill, VA 23970 or ASPCA, c/o Lake Country SPCA, P O Box 14, Clarksville,VA 23927. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Powell Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.