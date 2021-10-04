Mrs. Laurie Anne Thomas, 58, of La Crosse, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital after a short illness..
Laurie was a registered nurse and had worked over her career in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, and Meadowview Terrence in Clarksville and was the Director of Nursing at Wayland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Keysville. She was currently a Care Coordinator for Sentara Health Care. Laurie is survived by two sons Jared Thomas of South Hill and Caleb Thomas of Va. Beach, her significant other Roger “Bug” Brown of La Crosse and his parents George and Maureen Brown of South Hill ,her mother Barbara C. Matthews-Root and husband Warren of Richmond, her father C.B. Matthews, Jr. of Bracey, a sister Kimberly Watkins of South Hill, an Aunt and Uncle Gerald and Sandra Langham of Vidor, Texas. She was predeceased by a nephew George Rudledge III (Trae).
A Graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:00 o’clock a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery in South Hill with visitation to follow the service. The family suggest memorial contributions be made in Laurie’s name to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, P. O. Box 8126, Gaithersburg, MD 20898-8126 to help find a cure for Hailey-Hailey Disease. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Thomas family.