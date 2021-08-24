Jana Waldrep Yeates, 78, of Clearwater, FL passed away at home surrounded by her family’s love on August 9, 2021.
Jana was born to late Emory Waldrep Sr. and Ruth Hennaman Waldrep of Boydton VA on November 2, 1942. A beloved sister to Emory Waldrep Jr and C. David Waldrep and the late Shirley (jo-jo) Waldrep. One of four siblings to graduate from Bluestone High School in 1958.
In 1958, she eloped with Marvin Delmore Yeates of Chase City, VA bringing all their items to Manassas in the backseat of their 1956 Ford to start their life together. What a wonderful life they had. They were Married for 62 years and lived in Manassas, VA for 60 of them spending the last 2 in Clearwater, Florida. She is survived by their two children Lovey L. Hammel of Oakton, VA and Marvin Delmore Yeates Jr of Clearwater, FL. She was also blessed with three granddaughters and 5 great grandchildren whom she adored.
A born leader, Jana opened her first business Colonial Beauty Shop in Manassas, VA in the late 1960s. She then created, and co-owned Temporary Solutions, Inc. with her daughter Lovey L. Hammel in 1980. Followed by Checks and Balances inc. in 1984 they built the businesses, side by side, into Employment Enterprises and worked full time together until 2010. Temporary Solutions, Inc. was named to the INC. 500 list of fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States, 1985-88. She was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Inc. and Ernst & Young, and was inducted into the “Entrepreneur Hall of Fame” at the University of North Carolina. Employment Enterprises consistently ranks on the Washington Business Journal’s lists of Top _50 Women-Owned Businesses and Top 25 Temporary Employment Services in the Washington Metropolitan area.
Jana was an extraordinary person, entrepreneur, friend and mom. Her kind heart created a positive impact on many lives within her community. She passionately believed in the advancement of women in the workforce. Throughout her career, she was a champion for independence and the creation of employment and leadership opportunities. Her involvement and numerous civic accomplishments for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Prince William County,
Center for the ARTS, and George Mason University selflessly enriched the lives of others and her community. As an incomparable advocate and as her final passion project, she was a founding leader in the creation of the Hylton Performing Arts Center at George Mason University. Her family will receive an award in her honor April 2022.
In early retirement, May 2014, Jana was diagnosed with Guillan Barre Syndrome, a debilitating auto immune condition. With her husband Marvin by her side every day, she continued to defy the odds and inspire from her wheelchair, always with a smile. The impact of her grace, determination and optimism is everlasting. Her ability to love was a gift felt by anyone whom she met. Her spirit lives on through her family…..
She was special. She will be deeply missed.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 10001 Nokesville Road, Manassas, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas United Methodist Church, 8899 Sudley Road, Manassas, Virginia.
A private interment will take place at Stonewall Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers ….donations may be made to George Mason University Foundation in memory of Jana Yeates for the
Hylton Performing Arts Center,
