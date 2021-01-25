Sally Maitland Petric, age 69, of Warfield, VA, widow of Alexander Petric, passed away at her home on Monday January 18, 2021. Born and raised in Dinwiddie, she was one of ten children born to the late Robert Leon and Gladys Elizabeth Williams Maitland. She was preceded in death by four of her siblings, Gladys Roberta Maitland, Susie “Sissie” Mayton, Robert Seward, and Robert Leon “Bubba” Maitland, III. Sally worked at the Warfield Post Office for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed watching the hummingbirds in her yard, fishing, and playing cards with her family. Most of all, she enjoyed her grandchildren and eating ice cream with them. She is survived by her son, Roger Petric (Crystal); grandchildren, Joseph and Alex Petric; siblings, Rufus “Budda” Maitland, Lidie Cottee (Ross), Mary Ann Dawson (Herbert), Shirley Winkler, and Ruby Myers, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory in Lawrenceville, VA. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
