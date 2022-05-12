Irma Wall Powell, age 89, of Gasburg, VA passed away May 6, 2022. She is the daughter of the late Eure and Nannie Wall and is preceded in death by her husband George Washington Powell. She is survived by two sons, David Powell and wife Debra and Tim Powell and wife Donna; five grandchildren, Nicole, Emily, Allison, Abigail and Stephen Powell; two sisters, Evelyn Carpenter and Jewell Hughes; two brothers, Harless Wall and Eure Lee Wall; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of The Crossings at Hanover, Ascend Hospice Company, and Companion Extraordinaire Home Care Services for the wonderful care they gave Irma. A private family service will be planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, www.alzfdn.org. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.