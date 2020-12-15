Mrs. Anna Smith Robinson, 91, of Manassas and formerly of Chase City entered eternal rest December 9, 2020. She was born April 27, 1929 in Mecklenburg County, VA to the late Robert Lee Smith and Lillian Smith Elam.
Mrs. Robinson served as an educator in Brunswick and Mecklenburg Counties for thirty-five years. She taught five English classes of variant levels, and served for several years as coordinator of the English Department at Park View Senior High School.
As an educator, she was affiliated with the National Education Association (NEA), the Virginia Association for Teachers of English (VATE) and the Mecklenburg County Teachers Association (MCTA). As an undergraduate, she became an active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She was a member of the Thyne Memorial Presbyterian Church where she served faithfully as an elder.
Survivors are her husband, Howard E. Robinson, Sr. and son, Howard E. Robinson, Jr., both of Manassas; brother, Robert L. Smith (Norma) of Baltimore, MD, Goddaughter, Christy Harris-Lipford (Paul) of Richmond; niece, Carolyn Martin of Chase City, and a vast number of other loving relatives and caring friends.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Thyne Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Chase City with Rev. George Wilson officiating. Public viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a mask will be required for all viewings and services. We ask that you adhere to all guidelines, and practice social distancing.
Arrangements are by Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.harrisfhc.com
