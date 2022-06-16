Mr. Patrick Wayne Hendrick, age 49 of Macon, N.C, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Maria-Parham Health in Henderson, NC. He is survived by his parents Wayne R. Hendrick and Daphne McLaughlin Hendrick, two brothers; Robert R. “Bobby” Hendrick and wife Sheri of Woodbridge, VA and Christopher D. Hendrick of Ashville, NC, two nieces; Callie Grace and Terri Jo Hendrick , his uncle and aunt Sherman and Connie Hendrick of LaCrosse and two nephews Nicholas Lee Hendrick of Brodnax and Dustin Blake Hendrick of Harrisburg, PA. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in Canaan Cemetery, Brodnax. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hendrick family
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.