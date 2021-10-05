Mary Audrey Coulter of Plano, Texas passed away September 23, 2021 at the age of 106. She was born in Summers County, West Virginia on October 27, 1914, and was married to Robert Coulter for 68 years.
Mary worked as a Dental Assistant and a Homemaker, and was a member of South Hill United Methodist Church in South Hill, Virginia. She had a passion for decorating, gardening and crafts.
Mary is survived by her daughter Betty MacGregor of Plano, Texas, grandson Scott Brooks and his wife Lisa of Dallas, Texas, granddaughter Sherry Brooks and great grandson Koheian of Vero Beach, Florida. Mary had many friends in Crescent City, FL., Virginia Beach, VA. and South Hill, VA. She will be missed by many.