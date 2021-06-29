Mrs. Carolyn Hill Moseley, age 90, of Brodnax, VA, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Mrs. Moseley is survived by her two sons: Walter Hill Moseley and his wife Susan, of Kenbridge and Edward Mitchell Moseley and his wife Cynthia, of Brodnax; her beloved grandchildren: Walter Brandon Moseley and his wife Sydney, Robert Carroll Moseley and his wife Katlyn, Eric Mitchell Moseley and Chelsea Layne Moseley; her great-grandchildren: Kelly Rene’, Kerri Kay and Katey Carol and her many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mrs. Moseley was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Walter Bernard Moseley, Jr., her brother, Horace Mitchell Hill, Jr. and her sister, Anne Hill Hayes. Mrs. Moseley attended Averett College and graduated from Richmond Professional Institute, now Virginia Commonwealth University, receiving a Bachelors Degree in Music Education. She was a gifted musician and taught music lessons to students in her home. Mrs. Moseley was a lifelong member of Brodnax United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and organ for many years. She enjoyed sharing her God given talent with churches in the area, playing for Christmas cantatas and other occasions. Mrs. Moseley’s pride and joy was her family and she loved each one of them dearly. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday July 2nd at 11:00 A.M. in the sanctuary of the South Hill United Methodist Church with interment to follow in Canaan Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 10:00 A.M. until service time in the church. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Moseley’s name may be made to CMH Community Hospice at P.O. Drawer 90, South Hill, VA 23970, the Brodnax Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 398, Brodnax, VA 23920 or to the Southside Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Moseley family.
