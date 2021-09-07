Clyde Wilkinson Walker, 77, of South Hill passed away peacefully on September 2, 2021. Clyde was born on October 18, 1943 in La Crosse to the late Haywood and Harritte Walker. He joined First Baptist Church in La Crosse at a very young age, and attended Mecklenburg and Brunswick County Public Schools. Everyone throughout the South Hill, Richmond, Petersburg and surrounding counties recognized him as Mr. Clyde Walker, the hardest working cement finishing man for Walker Construction.
Clyde was married Gracie Jones and became a member, Deacon and chairman of the Trustee Board for Whittle Grove Baptist Church. Gracie preceded him in death. In 2018, he was united with the new love of his life, Dorothy Jackson.
He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Dorothy Walker; two sons Ken and Corey; four daughters, Cathy Walker, Catrina Ginell, Karen Moorefield, Almitra McClease; three brothers, Hayward Jr., Charlie, and Virginius (Alice); three sisters, Sophia Prince, Catherine Johnson, and Alice Mae Jones (David); 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Whittle Grove Baptist Church, South Hill.
Services entrusted to Oris P. Jones Funeral Est., South Hill. www.orispjones.com