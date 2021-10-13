Mr. Stephen D. Howell, age 68 of South Hill, died Friday, October 8, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Leigh Howell of the home; his daughter Stephanie Howell Brady (Charles) of Richmond, his son Andrew Dylan Howell (Jeffrey Cwagenberg) of Arlington, and his siblings, Mona Parsons (Gerald) of Tennessee and Michael Howell of LaCrosse. Also surviving are his sister-in-law Lynne Pierce, his brother-in-law Scott Pierce (Tina), several nieces and nephews, a very special Goddaughter, and his adoring dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Everett Howell and Lorene Moore Howell.
Mr. Howell is remembered by many for his voice on the local radio station for over 30 years. He was a travel advisor for the Virginia Department of Tourism and a well-known substitute teacher at Park View High School. He was also active in the Children’s Theatre of South Hill as a Board Director, prop guy, and master of ticket sales. He loved spending time with family and friends, and he always looked forward to Monday night Poker. On a sunny day, he could usually be found mowing his lawn or working in his yard. He rarely met a human or canine that he didn’t like and who didn’t also love him in turn. Mr. Howell was also a member of All Saints’ Episcopal Church.
Mr. Howell is fondly remembered by family, neighbors, friends, and students for his kindness and compassion. He was often known during snowstorms to check on a neighbor, he was always available to open a jar or fix a broken toy in a pinch, and he recently took on the role of delivering groceries to friends during the pandemic. No dog would ever go without a walk if he was around. And he was never short on a ready supply of dad jokes.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2pm, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Farrar Funeral Home where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. While the family welcomes floral tributes, they also welcome memorial considerations be directed to be placed in his memory to the Children’s Theatre of South Hill, 1222 Valley Rd., South Hill, VA 23970 or the Lake Country SPCA, P O Box 14, Clarksville, VA 23927. Masks are requested but not required, and social distancing is encouraged. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Howell family.