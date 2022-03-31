Mrs. Effie Lillian Clary Kidd, age 96 of South Hill and formerly of Brunswick County, died Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Pine View Assisted Living facility. She retired as the Deputy Clerk for Brunswick County Circuit Court and was the widow of Joseph Warren Kidd.
Mrs. Kidd is survived by her son Joseph Warren Kidd, Jr. and wife Joan of Brodnax, two granddaughters; Stacee Poff and husband Brent of Roanoke and Pamela Kidd of Brodnax and two great grandchildren; Abby Poff and Trevor Poff both of Roanoke .
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in Rock United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceville, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in Rock United Methodist Church. The family also recommends memorial contributions in her name to be made to the Rock Cemetery Fund, 3086 Browns Creek Rd, Brodnax, Va. 23920. The family appreciates the exceptional care and concern by the whole staff at Pine View Assisted Living.