Mr. Brandon Michael Collins, age 34, died on Wednesday January 6, 2021 after a very brave fight with cancer.  He was a loving father to his three children:  Charleigh, Brayleigh and Cameron, a very talented carpenter, an avid golfer who could really swing the clubs and a huge fan of the Carolina Panthers.  In addition to his three children, Brandon is survived by his father, Tom Collins; his mother, Sonya Churchill;  his two sisters:  Jessica Reinhart and Crystal Taylor;  his four brothers:  Christopher Churchill, Corey Churchill, Jonathan Varner and Michael Taylor;  his paternal grandmother, Joan Collins and his maternal grandfather, E.B. Simmons.  Brandon was preceded in death by his sister, Alicia Bentley.  A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday January 13th at 11:00 A.M. in the La Crosse Cemetery.  Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com.  Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Collins family.