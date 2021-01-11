Mr. Brandon Michael Collins, age 34, died on Wednesday January 6, 2021 after a very brave fight with cancer. He was a loving father to his three children: Charleigh, Brayleigh and Cameron, a very talented carpenter, an avid golfer who could really swing the clubs and a huge fan of the Carolina Panthers. In addition to his three children, Brandon is survived by his father, Tom Collins; his mother, Sonya Churchill; his two sisters: Jessica Reinhart and Crystal Taylor; his four brothers: Christopher Churchill, Corey Churchill, Jonathan Varner and Michael Taylor; his paternal grandmother, Joan Collins and his maternal grandfather, E.B. Simmons. Brandon was preceded in death by his sister, Alicia Bentley. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday January 13th at 11:00 A.M. in the La Crosse Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Collins family.
