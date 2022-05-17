Mr. Willoughby Shelton Hundley, Jr. “Billy”, age 91, of Boydton Va. passed away peacefully at his home May 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, W. S. Hundley, Sr. his mother, Zadie Stuart Hundley and a sister, Nancy Stuart Hundley. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Jan, along with two sons and five daughters, Susan Dupuy Hundley, W. S. Hundley, III, Willis Houston Hundley, Nancy Hundley Worner, Nada Louise Hundley, Martha Hundley Bowlin, and Christine Hundley Cooper. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren and devoted friend and caregiver, Shirley Young. Mr. Hundley graduated from Hampden Sydney College and earned his graduate degree in Animal Husbandry from Virginia Polytechnical Institute. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy. Mr. Hundley was a lifetime cattle and tree farmer in Boydton. He served on the Boydton Town Council, Board of Trustees for Community Memorial Hospital, and Senior Warden at St. James Episcopal Church. In addition, he was also active in many community activities including the Boydton Volunteer Fire Department, Boy Scouts of America troop leader, and the Boydton Ruritan Club. Graveside services were conducted 11:00 am Monday at St. James Memorial Cemetery in Boydton. In lieu of flowers, memoriams may be made to the St. James Memorial Cemetery, PO Box 81, Boydton Va. 23917, or Hundley Scholarship at Hampden Sydney College, 172 Via Sacra, Hampden Sydney Va. 23943. The family wishes to express appreciation for the kind and compassionate care of the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice. Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.
