Mr. Peter Gregory Hunt, age 74, of South Hill, died on Friday, February 25, 2022 in his home. He was the retired Vice-President of Finance for Southside Virginia Community College, an active member of many local civic clubs and organizations and an avid outdoorsman. Mr. Hunt is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Nancy G. Hunt of South Hill; his three sons: William Hunt and his wife Laura of Mexico, Matthew Hunt and his wife Krissia of Alexandria, VA and Peter Hunt, Jr. and his wife Carly of Forest, VA; his two daughters: Rebecca Winn and her husband Shawn of Arlington, VA and Kristin Hunt and her husband Darnell Canada of Boxford, Mass; his brother Bill Hunt and his wife Barbara of Beaufort, SC; his sister, Brenda Brown and her husband Geoff of Ohio and his eleven grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, March 1st at 2:00 P.M. in the Sanctuary of South Hill United Methodist Church with a reception to follow in the church’s social hall. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hunt family.
