Mr. Jose’ Angel Martinez Lopez, age 71, of South Hill, died Tuesday, May, 4, 2021.
He was a retired employee of the former Kitwell Turf Farm.
Mr. Lopez is survived by his companion Mildred Watson of Brodnax, two sons; Randy L. Riley of South Hill and Jose Angel Lopez, Jr. of Blacksburg, Va and twelve brothers and sisters. A funeral service will be private. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Lopez Family.