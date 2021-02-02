Walter Christian Meyer, III, age 86, of South Hill VA, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Duke University Hospital. W.C. is survived by his wife of 66 years, June Loving Meyer; his children, Walter Christian (Chris) Meyer, IV of Raleigh, NC, John Meyer (Kay) of Raleigh, NC, Kenneth Meyer (Beth) of Land O’Lakes Florida; four grandchildren, Erin and Kevin Meyer of Raleigh, NC, Davis Meyer of St. Pete Beach, Florida, Elli Reeves (Justin) of Montgomery, AL, one great grandchild, Aaden Reeves; and one sister Nancy M Sparks of Amelia Courthouse, VA. WC was a loyal employee at Reynolds Metals, in Richmond, VA, for more than 33 years, retiring from his position as Quality Control Manager at the Bellwood Printing Plant. During his career he was involved in innovations related to printing colors on aluminum cans and foil packages. His work included working with Hershey, to enable printing colors on candy packaging. He spent many years coaching his sons’ little league sports teams. In his retirement he enjoyed a second job helping supervise specially-abled adults at Southside Community Service Board in South Hill, Va. He also served in the Virginia National Guard. WC loved the water – spending time at Nags Head, Ocean Isle, at the Mattaponi River, and for more than 30 years living at Lake Gaston. He loved to fish, work in the yard and enjoy the view from the back deck. WC was a dedicated, loving and compassionate husband and best friend to his wife, a father who deeply loved his three sons for whom he set the example of hard work, integrity, and concern for others, and loved his daughters-in-law, and relished time with his grandchildren, and great grandchild. WC was a man of great faith, taught Sunday School to school age classes, and participated in youth worship and mission trips. His example created a foundation of faith for his family and the family treasures the knowledge that he is now with his Lord and the loved ones that went before him. Memorial contributions in Mr. Meyer’s name may be made to the Olive Branch Baptist Church at5223 Blackridge Road, La Crosse, VA 23950. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Once the date is determined it will be posted on this website. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Meyer family.
