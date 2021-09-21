Mr. Dover Lee “DL” Welch, 63 of Skipwith, died Thursday, September 16th in Chase City Health and Rehab Center, Chase City, VA. He was the son of Robert Lee Welch and Lucille Buchanan and worked as a maintenance provider in several apartment complexes. He is survived by his wife Elsie Lucille Welch, four daughters Carrie Atkinson (Trey) of Bryson City, NC, Rita Seamster (James) of Brodnax, Allecia Parker of South Hill, Marie Finch of Brodnax his grandchildren who knew him as ‘Pop’; Keith Daniel (Sarah) of Timberlake, NC, Kelly Smith (Russell) of South Hill, Kendall Finch (Casey) of Brodnax, Phillip Mears, Jr (Rebecca) of South Hill, Shelly Wilson (Brigham) of Pennsylvania, Amanda Moore (Travis) of Elizabeth City, NC, Clifton Seamster (Tiffany) of Bracey, Colby Chambers of Bryson City, NC, T.J. Atkinson of Bryson City, NC, Lee King (Heather) of Bracey, Jamie King of South Hill, Lisa Johnson (Taylor) of Zebulon, Cameron Chambers (Alyssa), of Bryson, NC, 17 Great grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild, and his K-9 companion Izzy. He was preceded in death by his daughter Gayle King and grandson Dustin Mears. The family will be holding a private memorial service at a later date but urge that memorial contributions to be made in Dover’s remembrance to Lake Country SPCA at 11764 US-15, Clarksville, VA 23927. Online condolences may be sent through our website at www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder Hite Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Welch Family.
