Mrs. Barbara Ann Hardin, age 85 of Brodnax, died June 23, 2020 in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. She was a retired contracting officer with the World Import/Export Bank in Washington, D.C. Barbara was an avid bridge player over the years, in several bridge groups, while in Alexandria, Aquia Harbour, in Stafford, and South Hill, Virginia. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women, in the South Hill Methodist Unit of the Virginia Conference.
Barbara is survived by her husband of forty-five years Harry D. Hardin, Sr of the home, four daughters; Marie Victoria Buffmire of Palmyra, Jacquine Jean Schmiedeknecht and husband Terry of Front Royal, Helen Marie Resh and husband Timmy of Stafford and Jennifer Lyn LaGrange and husband John of Chester, a sister Bonnie Stephenson of Sterling Heights, MI, two nieces, seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was predeceased by three sons; Robert Paul Hudson Jr., Michael Perry Hudson and Harry Donald Hardin, Jr. The family had decided to cancel Mrs. Barbara Hardin’s Memorial Service, last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic concerns.
Her Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, September 25 th , 2021 at 2:00 pm, in the Rehoboth Methodist Church, LaCrosse, VA, followed by a reception in the Community Center. Please join the family to celebrate her life. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Rehoboth United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 256, La Crosse, Va. 23950 or the American Heart Association, P. O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hardin family.
Mrs. Hardin’s service may be viewed on Zoom with the following link: https://zoom.us/j/96415181788