Mr. George Blair Kinker, age 75 of La Crosse, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021. He was an equipment specialist with the Virginia Department of Highways and a Vietnam Army Veteran. Blair is survived by his daughter Kimberly Kinker of Hopewell, two sisters; Della Taylor of Brodnax and Hazel Moseley of La Crosse, two brothers; Herbert Kinker and Jerry Kinker both of South Hill, a brother-in-law Herbert Thompson of Richmond and two cherished nephews Ryan and Michael Kinker. He was predeceased by his parents William Henry Kinker and Elsie Crutchfield Kinker, two sisters; Ellen Morris and Hope Thompson and a brother Martin Kinker. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers , the family request memorial contributions to Sardis United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Kinker family.
