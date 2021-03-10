George Alton Clary, age 72, of Lawrenceville, VA, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. George loved to hunt and fish, and was a retired truck driver. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Edward and Lillian Whitby Clary; a brother, Roland W. Clary; and two sisters, Shirley Clary and Sadie Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Clary; son, George Mark Clary; grandchildren, Katie and Kelly Clary; and a sister, Doris Turner. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, VA. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
